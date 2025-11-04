Plant-Based Foods Packed With Calcium

Calcium makes up much of our bones, and is responsible for bone, teeth, heart health, and muscle function. But did you know that certain plant foods have more calcium than dairy?

Chickpeas

This white vegetable has adequate fibre, protein, and calcium. So, consume at least 140gms a day.

Almonds

The memory booster is a powerhouse of calcium and has about 264 mg of calcium per 100 grams.

CAbout eight figs, or 1 cup, provides 241 mg of calcium along with antioxidants and fiber.

Dried Figs

Sunflower Seeds

The nutritional powerhouse has 109 mg of calcium, along with Vitamin E and copper.

Broccoli

The leafy vegetable contains about 87 mg of calcium, along with cancer-lowering capabilities.

Sesame Seeds

The nutty seeds have 88mg of calcium, along with zinc, copper, and are a known bone health booster.

Sweet Potato

The warming vegetable has 68 mg of calcium along with potassium, Vitamin A & C.

Ladyfinger

Raw lady fingers contain 82 mg of calcium, and it has protein, fiber, iron, and zinc as well.

Orange

A large orange has 74 mg of calcium, along with being a booster of Vitamin C.

