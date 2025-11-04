Image Credit: Freepik
Calcium makes up much of our bones, and is responsible for bone, teeth, heart health, and muscle function. But did you know that certain plant foods have more calcium than dairy?
This white vegetable has adequate fibre, protein, and calcium. So, consume at least 140gms a day.
The memory booster is a powerhouse of calcium and has about 264 mg of calcium per 100 grams.
CAbout eight figs, or 1 cup, provides 241 mg of calcium along with antioxidants and fiber.
The nutritional powerhouse has 109 mg of calcium, along with Vitamin E and copper.
The leafy vegetable contains about 87 mg of calcium, along with cancer-lowering capabilities.
The nutty seeds have 88mg of calcium, along with zinc, copper, and are a known bone health booster.
The warming vegetable has 68 mg of calcium along with potassium, Vitamin A & C.
Raw lady fingers contain 82 mg of calcium, and it has protein, fiber, iron, and zinc as well.
A large orange has 74 mg of calcium, along with being a booster of Vitamin C.
