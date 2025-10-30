Plant-Based Diet Drawbacks

Image Credit: Unsplash
A plant-based diet focuses mainly on foods from plants like fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains, while minimising or avoiding meat, dairy, and processed foods. However, going fully plant-based without proper planning can lead to certain nutritional drawbacks.
Without enough beans, lentils, tofu, or nuts, you may fall short on protein, leading to fatigue, muscle loss, and slow recovery after workouts.
Plant-based iron (non-heme) isn't absorbed as well as animal iron. Pair iron-rich foods like spinach with vitamin C (like lemon or oranges) to boost absorption.
Skipping fish means missing EPA and DHA fats vital for heart and brain health. Add chia seeds, flaxseeds, or algae-based supplements to bridge the gap.
Without dairy, calcium intake may drop. Fortified plant milks, sesame seeds, and leafy greens can help maintain bone health.
Zinc from plant foods is less bioavailable. Low zinc can weaken immunity and slow wound healing include lentils, pumpkin seeds, and whole grains regularly.
A sudden fibre boost can cause bloating or gas. Increase intake gradually and drink plenty of water to let your gut adjust.
Vitamin B12 is mainly found in animal foods. Deficiency can cause tiredness, nerve problems, and anaemia, supplements or fortified foods are essential.
