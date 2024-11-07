PCOS:
Signs And Symptoms

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder affecting women of reproductive age. Early identification of symptoms can help in timely management and treatment. Here's what to watch for if you suspect PCOS.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Irregular Periods

PCOS often causes infrequent or prolonged menstrual cycles, signalling hormonal imbalances.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Excess Facial/ Body Hair

High androgen levels can lead to hirsutism, resulting in excess hair growth on the face and body.

Image Credit: Pexels

Acne/ Oily Skin 

Hormonal imbalances can trigger acne, particularly on the face, chest, and back.

Image Credit: Pexels

Weight Gain 

Unexplained weight gain, especially around the abdomen, is a common symptom of PCOS.

Image Credit: Pexels

Hair Loss

High androgen levels can cause hair thinning or male-pattern baldness in some women.

Image Credit: Pexels

Skin Darkening

Dark patches may appear on the neck, groin, or under breasts, often due to insulin resistance.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Mood Swings/ Fatigue

Hormonal changes can lead to mood swings, anxiety, depression, and chronic fatigue.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here