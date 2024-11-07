Image Credit: Unsplash
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder affecting women of reproductive age. Early identification of symptoms can help in timely management and treatment. Here's what to watch for if you suspect PCOS.
PCOS often causes infrequent or prolonged menstrual cycles, signalling hormonal imbalances.
High androgen levels can lead to hirsutism, resulting in excess hair growth on the face and body.
Hormonal imbalances can trigger acne, particularly on the face, chest, and back.
Unexplained weight gain, especially around the abdomen, is a common symptom of PCOS.
High androgen levels can cause hair thinning or male-pattern baldness in some women.
Dark patches may appear on the neck, groin, or under breasts, often due to insulin resistance.
Hormonal changes can lead to mood swings, anxiety, depression, and chronic fatigue.
