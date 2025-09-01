PCOS Awareness Month: Mistakes To Avoid

Image Credit: Unsplash
September is observed globally as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month. The goal is to increase understanding of this common hormonal condition that affects 1 in 5 Indian women of reproductive age. Lack of education and proper research can make it hard to manage it. Avoid these mistakes to better manage PCOS.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Just medication cannot help manage PCOS. Making positive changes in your diet and physical activity can greatly help.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Crash dieting and extreme restrictions can only worsen your hormonal imbalance and are extremely unsustainable.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Only doing cardio might not be enough even if you workout consistently. Muscle-building also helps in insulin sensitivity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Going overboard on sugar and refined carbs can fuel insulin resistance and belly fat which worsens hormonal imbalance.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Getting poor sleep consistently worsens weight gain and causes hormonal disruption.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Not managing your stress levels can spike cortisol which further aggravates PCOS symptoms.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Ignoring mental health issues such as anxiety and depression are common but often overlooked.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: