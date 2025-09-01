PCOS Awareness Month: Mistakes To Avoid

September is observed globally as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month. The goal is to increase understanding of this common hormonal condition that affects 1 in 5 Indian women of reproductive age. Lack of education and proper research can make it hard to manage it. Avoid these mistakes to better manage PCOS.

Ignoring lifestyle

Just medication cannot help manage PCOS. Making positive changes in your diet and physical activity can greatly help.

Crash dieting

Crash dieting and extreme restrictions can only worsen your hormonal imbalance and are extremely unsustainable.

Not strength training

Only doing cardio might not be enough even if you workout consistently. Muscle-building also helps in insulin sensitivity.

Too much sugar & carbs

Going overboard on sugar and refined carbs can fuel insulin resistance and belly fat which worsens hormonal imbalance. 

Neglecting sleep

Getting poor sleep consistently worsens weight gain and causes hormonal disruption.

Not managing stress

Not managing your stress levels can spike cortisol which further aggravates PCOS symptoms.

Ignoring mental health

Ignoring mental health issues such as anxiety and depression are common but often overlooked. 

