Overeating These Foods Can Damage Kidneys

Image Credit: Unsplash


Diet plays a huge role in kidney health. Overeating foods high in sodium, sugar and unhealthy fats can put extra strain on kidneys, leading to damage over time. People with pre-existing kidney issues are especially vulnerable to harm from poor dietary habits. Avoid overeating these foods to protect your kidneys. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Processed meats 

Processed meats are high in sodium and preservatives which can lead to increased strain to the kidneys.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Salty snacks 

As you may know, excess salt raises blood pressure. This can also harm kidney function.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sugary drinks 

As mentioned in the introduction, high sugar intake can lead to obesity and diabetes, key risk factors for kidney disease.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Red meat 

Overconsumption of red meat increases waste buildup, stressing kidneys. Go for plant-based protein or lean proteins. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fried foods 

Fried foods are high in unhealthy fats, contributing to obesity and kidney damage.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Cheese

While in moderation is fine, high intake of cheese can increase intake of sodium and saturated fats which affects kidneys.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com