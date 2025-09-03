Nutrition Week: Immunity-Boosters That Work Like Magic

Image Credit: Unsplash
National Nutrition Week is observed in first week of September to discuss the importance of nutrition and healthy eating. Like any facets, proper nutrition plays a huge role in boosting your immunity. These foods will work like magic if you want to boost immunity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Garlic is a great addition to your diet to boost your immune system and can help support white blood cells when fighting a cold.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Dahi contains vitamin D which helps regulate your immune system and can boost your body's ability to fight diseases.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Citrus fruits are abundant in vitamin C. Vitamin C increases production of white blood cells which helps fight flus.
Image Credit: Unsplash
As surprising as it is, same amount of red bell peppers have 3 times more vitamin C as same quantity of oranges, boosting your immunity even more.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Add turmeric to all the curries you can! This staple works like magic because of its ability to boost your immunity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Spinach is another great source to increase your intake of vitamin C. Lightly cooked for better absorption.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Green tea is abundant in flavonoids & EGCG (antioxidants). EGCG might have antiviral properties as per some research.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: