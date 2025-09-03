Nutrition Week: Immunity-Boosters That Work Like Magic

Image Credit: Unsplash


National Nutrition Week is observed in first week of September to discuss the importance of nutrition and healthy eating. Like any facets, proper nutrition plays a huge role in boosting your immunity. These foods will work like magic if you want to boost immunity. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Garlic

Garlic is a great addition to your diet to boost your immune system and can help support white blood cells when fighting a cold. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Dahi

Dahi contains vitamin D which helps regulate your immune system and can boost your body's ability to fight diseases. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are abundant in vitamin C. Vitamin C increases production of white blood cells which helps fight flus. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Red bell pepper

As surprising as it is, same amount of red bell peppers have 3 times more vitamin C as same quantity of oranges, boosting your immunity even more. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Turmeric

Add turmeric to all the curries you can! This staple works like magic because of its ability to boost your immunity. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Spinach

Spinach is another great source to increase your intake of vitamin C. Lightly cooked for better absorption. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Green tea

Green tea is abundant in flavonoids & EGCG (antioxidants). EGCG might have antiviral properties as per some research.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com