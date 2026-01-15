Nutrients Necessary For The Brain

Image Credit: Pexels
The brain requires a steady supply of specific nutrients like omega‑3 fatty acids, B vitamins, choline, antioxidants, vitamin D, vitamin K, and polyphenols. In order to function, repair, and protect itself, these nutrients can power the brain to function at optimal capacity.
Image Credit: Pexels
Studies suggest that consuming regular doses of omega‑3, 6, and 9s can help improve memory, attention, and executive function.
Image Credit: Pexels
A regular dose of the vitamin B group can repair DNA and support neurotransmitter activity in the brain.
Image Credit: Pexels
It helps support cell membrane integrity and neurotransmission that is critical for memory and learning.
Image Credit: Pexels
These compounds help reduce free radical damage and support long‑term brain health.
Image Credit: Pexels
Studies show vitamin D receptors are present in brain tissue; deficiency is linked to depression and cognitive decline.
Image Credit: Pexels
Vitamin K supports sphingolipid metabolism, which is crucial for brain cell membranes, and is linked to better cognitive performance and reduced risk of dementia.
Image Credit: Pexels
These plant compounds improve processing speed, memory, and mood.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: