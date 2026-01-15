Nutrients Necessary For The Brain

The brain requires a steady supply of specific nutrients like omega‑3 fatty acids, B vitamins, choline, antioxidants, vitamin D, vitamin K, and polyphenols. In order to function, repair, and protect itself, these nutrients can power the brain to function at optimal capacity.

Studies suggest that consuming regular doses of omega‑3, 6, and 9s can help improve memory, attention, and executive function.

Omega-3, 6, and 9 Fatty Acids

A regular dose of the vitamin B group can repair DNA and support neurotransmitter activity in the brain.

B Vitamins

It helps support cell membrane integrity and neurotransmission that is critical for memory and learning.

Choline

These compounds help reduce free radical damage and support long‑term brain health.

Antioxidants

Studies show vitamin D receptors are present in brain tissue; deficiency is linked to depression and cognitive decline.

Vitamin D

Vitamin K supports sphingolipid metabolism, which is crucial for brain cell membranes, and is linked to better cognitive performance and reduced risk of dementia.

Vitamin K

These plant compounds improve processing speed, memory, and mood.

Polyphenols

