Nutrient Deficiencies That Cause Lethargy 

Certain nutrient deficiencies can make you feel unusually tired or lethargic. This happens because your body doesn't get the essential vitamins and minerals it needs to produce energy, maintain red blood cells, or support nerve and muscle function. Watch out for these deficiencies.
Low iron reduces haemoglobin production, which means less oxygen reaches your cells. This can cause fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath.
B12 is needed for red blood cell formation and nerve health. Without it, you may feel exhausted, dizzy, and mentally foggy.
Vitamin D supports bone strength and muscle function. Its lack can cause fatigue, low mood, and muscle weakness.
Magnesium is key for energy production and muscle relaxation. Too little can cause tiredness, cramps, and poor sleep.
Potassium helps regulate muscle contractions and fluid balance. Low levels may lead to fatigue, weakness, and irregular heartbeat.
Vitamin C supports collagen production and iron absorption. Its shortage can make you feel tired, weak, and prone to infections.
Zinc is crucial for immunity and cell repair. Deficiency can cause lethargy, poor focus, and slow wound healing.
