Non-Dairy Sources Of Calcium

Image Credit: Pexels
Calcium is vital for healthy bones and teeth. It is also essential for the proper functioning of muscles, nerve cells, and blood clotting.
Image Credit: Pexels
Avoiding dairy products can decrease one's intake of calcium significantly. Here is a list of non-dairy calcium rich foods that you can add to your diet to ensure good calcium intake.
Image Credit: Pexels
Around 2 cups of broccoli contain the same amount of calcium as one glass of milk but with a better absorption rate
Image Credit: Pexels
Sesame seeds contain calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium. The best way to consume sesame seeds is by dry roasting and sprinkling them over your vegetables, soups, or salads.
Image Credit: Pexels
These tiny seeds are packed with calcium, as well as fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. This nutrient-dense food can be a great addition to your daily diet.
Image Credit: Pexels
You might have com across the health benefits of moringa leaves several times. Moringa leaves are loaded with calcium, antioxidants and essential minerals.
Image Credit: Pexels
Almonds are not only rich in healthy fats but also contain a decent amount of calcium.
Image Credit: Pexels
Leafy vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrients. Methi leaves, moringa leaves, spinach and kale have good amount of calcium.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: