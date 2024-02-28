Non-Dairy Sources Of Calcium

Introduction

Calcium is vital for healthy bones and teeth. It is also essential for the proper functioning of muscles, nerve cells, and blood clotting.

Avoiding dairy products can decrease one's intake of calcium significantly. Here is a list of non-dairy calcium rich foods that you can add to your diet to ensure good calcium intake.

Broccoli

Around 2 cups of broccoli contain the same amount of calcium as one glass of milk but with a better absorption rate

Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds contain calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium. The best way to consume sesame seeds is by dry roasting and sprinkling them over your vegetables, soups, or salads.

Chia seeds

These tiny seeds are packed with calcium, as well as fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. This nutrient-dense food can be a great addition to your daily diet.

Moringa leaves powder

You might have com across the health benefits of moringa leaves several times. Moringa leaves are loaded with calcium, antioxidants and essential minerals.

Almonds

Almonds are not only rich in healthy fats but also contain a decent amount of calcium.

Leafy greens

Leafy vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrients. Methi leaves, moringa leaves, spinach and kale have good amount of calcium.

