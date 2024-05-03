Image Credit: Pexels
Non-dairy calcium-boosting foods are important for individuals who may be lactose intolerant, have a dairy allergy, or choose to follow a vegan or dairy-free diet. Calcium is essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth, supporting muscle function, and aiding in nerve transmission and blood clotting.
Leafy greens are excellent sources of calcium and other nutrients like vitamin K, which is important for bone health and calcium absorption.
Soybeans and tofu are rich in calcium and are also complete protein sources, making them beneficial for vegetarians and vegans.
Almonds are a good source of calcium, magnesium, and vitamin E. They are also rich in healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants, making them a nutritious snack option.
Sardines and canned salmon with bones are rich sources of calcium and omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for heart health and reducing inflammation.
Fortified foods are processed foods that have been supplemented with additional nutrients, including calcium. Fortified foods can provide a convenient way to boost calcium intake.
Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable rich in calcium, vitamin C, and other nutrients. It also contains compounds with potential anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties.
Chia seeds are tiny nutritional powerhouses, providing calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants. They can be easily incorporated into various dishes, such as smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal.
