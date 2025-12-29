No-Gym Fitness Hacks For The Holidays

Image Credit: Pexels
Between travel, festive feasts, and closing year-end deadlines, the traditional gym routine is the first thing that gets ignored. But studies suggest that maintaining fitness doesn't always need a squat rack or a treadmill.
Image Credit: Pexels
This practice involves short, vigorous bursts of activity spread throughout the day.
Image Credit: Pexels
Take a short walk of 10 to 15 minutes after eating heavy foods to help your body break down food for energy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Volunteer for heavy lifting, carry groceries, clean the house, or decorate to maintain your weight.
Image Credit: Pexels
Use suitcases or heavy detergent bottles for performing simple exercises like overhead presses or lunges.
Image Credit: Pexels
Suggest a walk and talk while socialising with friends or work colleagues, and engage in active games.
Image Credit: Pexels
Studies suggest that strength-based short bouts of exercise can improve muscle function.
Image Credit: Pexels
Opt for walking tours instead of sedentary traditions; studies suggest walking at a brisk pace can burn 150 calories in 30 minutes.
Image Credit: Pexels
It requires zero equipment and minimal floor space and involves bodyweight training.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: