No-Gym Fitness Hacks For The Holidays

​Between travel, festive feasts, and closing year-end deadlines, the traditional gym routine is the first thing that gets ignored. But studies suggest that maintaining fitness doesn't always need a squat rack or a treadmill.

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This practice involves short, vigorous bursts of activity spread throughout the day.

​Exercise Snacking

Exercise

Take a short walk of 10 to 15 minutes after eating heavy foods to help your body break down food for energy.

​Post-Feast Walk

​Maximise Movement

Volunteer for heavy lifting, carry groceries, clean the house, or decorate to maintain your weight.

Breathing Breaks

Use suitcases or heavy detergent bottles for performing simple exercises like overhead presses or lunges.

​Holiday Resistance Training

​Turn Socialisation Into Activity

Suggest a walk and talk while socialising with friends or work colleagues, and engage in active games.

​Kitchen Counter Exercises

Studies suggest that strength-based short bouts of exercise can improve muscle function.

​Turn Gazing Into A 5k

Opt for walking tours instead of sedentary traditions; studies suggest walking at a brisk pace can burn 150 calories in 30 minutes.

​Pyramid Challenge

It requires zero equipment and minimal floor space and involves bodyweight training.

