New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020

This year was definitely challenging. Dr. Vasanth R, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Malar Hospital, shares a few health tips to follow this New Year.
Reframe your thought pattern. Change the way you view a problem by staying hopeful and grateful in every situation.
Focus on your strengths and practice daily journaling to put your thoughts and emotions into perspective.
Stand up for yourself and inculcate the habit of expressing your thoughts with confidence.
Be your best friend and love yourself unconditionally. Prioritise yourself over others when needed.
Practice the art of humour. It is stress-relieving and lets you tide through tough times feeling calm and light-hearted.
Letting off the steam can be therapeutic for the mind. Have a support group or like-minded friends to practice the same.
Focus on daily planning and schedule your activities to curb overwhelming feelings and thoughts that may trigger stress and anxiety.
Having a hobby can help you distract from daily problems and stresses. It can give you a sense of satisfaction and happiness.
Make a conscious effort to breathe deeply and maintain a good posture. It can have innumerable benefits on the brain and body.
Your body will thank you if you exercise daily, eat healthily, and stay hydrated. Also cut down on sugary & junk food, and quit smoking and alcohol.
