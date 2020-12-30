New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020

Image credit: Getty

New year learnings

This year was definitely challenging. Dr. Vasanth R, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Malar Hospital, shares a few health tips to follow this New Year.

Image credit: Getty

stay hopeful

Reframe your thought pattern. Change the way you view a problem by staying hopeful and grateful in every situation. 

Image credit: Getty

think positve

Focus on your strengths and practice daily journaling to put your thoughts and emotions into perspective.

Image credit: Getty

be assertive

Stand up for yourself and inculcate the habit of expressing your thoughts with confidence.

Image credit: Getty

Self-love

Be your best friend and love yourself unconditionally. Prioritise yourself over others when needed.

Video credit: Getty

humour

Practice the art of humour. It is stress-relieving and lets you tide through tough times feeling calm and light-hearted.

Video credit: Getty

vent it out

Letting off the steam can be therapeutic for the mind. Have a support group or like-minded friends to practice the same.

Image credit: Getty

be organised

Focus on daily planning and schedule your activities to curb overwhelming feelings and thoughts that may trigger stress and anxiety.

Image credit: Getty

HAVE A HOBBY

Having a hobby can help you distract from daily problems and stresses. It can give you a sense of satisfaction and happiness.

Image credit: Getty

Breathe deep

Make a conscious effort to breathe deeply and maintain a good posture. It can have innumerable benefits on the brain and body.

Video credit: Getty

healthy lifestyle

Your body will thank you if you exercise daily, eat healthily, and stay hydrated. Also cut down on sugary & junk food, and quit smoking and alcohol.

Image credit: Getty

Video credit: Getty

For more stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com