New Year: 
Detox Post Celebration 

Image credit: Getty

Happy New year!

2021 has begun! New Year's Eve is all about welcoming another year with cheers and joy. Did you celebrate the night with too many glasses of wine and delicious food?

Image credit: Getty

Continued...

If you are feeling those post-party blues after a binge, here are some detox tips. These will help your body get back on track after the big party night.

Image credit: Getty

Morning detox

Start your day on a healthy note with a good detox drink. A glass of warm water with lemon is a perfect choice. You can also add a dash of honey to it.

Image credit: Getty

Try Yoga

You might be too tired to workout. Yoga, meditation or simple stretches can relax your mind and body.

Video credit: Getty

Healthy breakfast

Have breakfast which will benefit your health. Avoid caffeine and have some probiotics, anti-inflammatory foods and fibre-rich fruits and vegetables

Video credit: Getty

Rehydrate

Drink enough water to flush toxins out of your body as alcohol may leave you dehydrated. After a high-calorie intake, it may also help improve digestion.

Image credit: Getty

Take it easy

Give your digestive system a break the next day by having light meals, avoiding deep fried or carb-heavy foods

Image credit: Getty

Prioritize sleep

Do catch up on your sleep. Sleeping well can help in restoring your energy levels and can also help you detoxify naturally.

Image credit: Getty

What not to do

High calorie foods, caffeinated beverages and sugary drinks are a big no-no. These can hamper the detoxification plan.

Image credit: Getty

Video credit: Getty

For more stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com