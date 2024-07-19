Natural Remedies For Oily Skin In Rainy Season

Image Credit: Unsplash
The monsoon season can exacerbate oily skin issues due to high humidity. Natural remedies can effectively manage oily skin without harsh chemicals.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Aloe vera's natural astringent properties help control oil production and soothe the skin.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Fuller's earth absorbs excess oil and cleanses pores, making it ideal for oily skin in humid weather.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Known for its antibacterial properties, tea tree oil helps reduce oiliness and prevent acne.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Cucumber hydrates and tones the skin while controlling excess oil.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Its acidic nature helps balance the skin's pH and reduce oiliness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Honey moisturises the skin without making it oily, and lemon helps in controlling excess oil.
Image Credit:Unsplash
A natural astringent that helps tighten pores and reduce oil production.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For more stories
like this check out: