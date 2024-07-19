Natural Remedies For Oily Skin In Rainy Season

Introduction

The monsoon season can exacerbate oily skin issues due to high humidity. Natural remedies can effectively manage oily skin without harsh chemicals. 

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera's natural astringent properties help control oil production and soothe the skin.

Multani Mitti Masks

Fuller's earth absorbs excess oil and cleanses pores, making it ideal for oily skin in humid weather.

Tea Tree Oil

Known for its antibacterial properties, tea tree oil helps reduce oiliness and prevent acne.

Cucumber Juice

Cucumber hydrates and tones the skin while controlling excess oil.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Its acidic nature helps balance the skin's pH and reduce oiliness.

Honey and Lemon

Honey moisturises the skin without making it oily, and lemon helps in controlling excess oil.

Witch Hazel

A natural astringent that helps tighten pores and reduce oil production.

