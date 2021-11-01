Natural Pankillers In Your Kitchen

Introduction 

All of us experience pain - back pain, body ache, tooth pain - and our first instinct is to reach out for a pill.But here are some natural painkillers you could try next time you get pain.

Turmeric

Turmeric has strong anti-inflammatory properties and its active compound curcumin acts like an antibiotic which together relieve pain and swelling.  

Ginger

Ginger assists in lessening arthritis pain, cramps and muscle soreness. Gently apply ginger pack or Eat ginger to relax and soothe muscles. 

Cloves

The essence of eugenol in clove works as a natural pain reliever and can soothe headache, arthritis and toothache. Its works bets fo toothache. 

Peppermint

Chewing peppermint leaves or drinking peppermint tea helps alleviate pain and soothes muscle spasms.

Salt

A saline solution helps dehydrate the body cells and thus, reduces inflammation and pain.

Yogurt

Plain yogurt helps relieve symptoms of bloating, inflammation and pain. The healthy bacteria in yogurt eases digestion and helps deal with abdominal pain.

Essential Oils

Researchers have found that certain oils may treat issues like headaches, inflammation, sleep disorder etc. These can be inhaled or applied topically.

Ice

Applying an ice pack to reduce inflammation after a muscle strain, tendon, or ligament strain can bring relief.

