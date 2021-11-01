Image Credit: Getty
All of us experience pain - back pain, body ache, tooth pain - and our first instinct is to reach out for a pill.But here are some natural painkillers you could try next time you get pain.
Image Credit: Getty
Turmeric has strong anti-inflammatory properties and its active compound curcumin acts like an antibiotic which together relieve pain and swelling.
Image Credit: Getty
Ginger assists in lessening arthritis pain, cramps and muscle soreness. Gently apply ginger pack or Eat ginger to relax and soothe muscles.
Image Credit: Pixabay
The essence of eugenol in clove works as a natural pain reliever and can soothe headache, arthritis and toothache. Its works bets fo toothache.
Image Credit: Getty
Chewing peppermint leaves or drinking peppermint tea helps alleviate pain and soothes muscle spasms.
Image Credit: Pexels
A saline solution helps dehydrate the body cells and thus, reduces inflammation and pain.
Image Credit: Pexels
Plain yogurt helps relieve symptoms of bloating, inflammation and pain. The healthy bacteria in yogurt eases digestion and helps deal with abdominal pain.
Image Credit: Pexels
Researchers have found that certain oils may treat issues like headaches, inflammation, sleep disorder etc. These can be inhaled or applied topically.
Image Credit: Pexels
Applying an ice pack to reduce inflammation after a muscle strain, tendon, or ligament strain can bring relief.
Image Credit: Getty
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: