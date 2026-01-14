Natural Antivirals In Your Kitchen

Image Credit: Pexels

Common kitchen staples work at repairing the body at a cellular level and can be validated by scientific journals for their ability to lower virus duplication in the body.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Quercetin in red onions transports minerals into the centre of the cells.

Red Onions

                 Image Credit: Pexels

The presence of allicin activates enzymes in the digestive system.

Garlic

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Gingerols have the ability to prevent viral docking in the upper respiratory system.

Ginger

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Curcumin and piperine can together lower the incidence of viral strain duplication in the body.

Turmeric And Black Pepper

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Polyphenols, plant compounds found in red onion skins, can offer therapeutic properties for a viral infection.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Discarded Red Onion Skins

Studies show that honey has the ability to break down viral defences in the throat.

Raw Honey

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, and kale can boost the body's defence system by supplying antioxidants.

Cruciferous Vegetables

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

