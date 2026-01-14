Natural Antivirals In Your Kitchen

Image Credit: Pexels
Common kitchen staples work at repairing the body at a cellular level and can be validated by scientific journals for their ability to lower virus duplication in the body.
Quercetin in red onions transports minerals into the centre of the cells.
The presence of allicin activates enzymes in the digestive system.
Gingerols have the ability to prevent viral docking in the upper respiratory system.
Curcumin and piperine can together lower the incidence of viral strain duplication in the body.
Polyphenols, plant compounds found in red onion skins, can offer therapeutic properties for a viral infection.
Studies show that honey has the ability to break down viral defences in the throat.
Vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, and kale can boost the body's defence system by supplying antioxidants.
