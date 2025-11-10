Image Credit: Unsplash
Many people prefer caffeine-free drinks to avoid jitters, improve sleep, or reduce anxiety. Herbal teas are a soothing alternative, they're naturally caffeine-free and packed with antioxidants. From chamomile to peppermint, these teas can relax your mind and refresh your body.
Chamomile tea is known for its calming properties, it helps reduce stress and promotes better sleep.
Peppermint tea is refreshing and cooling, it soothes digestion and relieves bloating after meals.
Rooibos tea is a South African tea rich in antioxidants, great for heart health and skin glow.
Hibiscus tea is tart and fruity, it supports healthy blood pressure and is packed with vitamin C.
Lemongrass tea offers a citrusy aroma, aids digestion, and may help manage cholesterol levels.
Ginger tea is a spicy, warming brew that boosts immunity and relieves cold or nausea.
Tulsi (Holy Basil) tea is popular in India, it reduces stress, enhances immunity, and supports respiratory health.
