Must-Try
Caffeine-Free Teas 

Image Credit: Unsplash


Many people prefer caffeine-free drinks to avoid jitters, improve sleep, or reduce anxiety. Herbal teas are a soothing alternative, they're naturally caffeine-free and packed with antioxidants. From chamomile to peppermint, these teas can relax your mind and refresh your body.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Chamomile tea 

Chamomile tea is known for its calming properties, it helps reduce stress and promotes better sleep.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Peppermint tea 

Peppermint tea is refreshing and cooling, it soothes digestion and relieves bloating after meals.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Rooibos tea 

Rooibos tea is a South African tea rich in antioxidants, great for heart health and skin glow.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Hibiscus tea 

Hibiscus tea is tart and fruity, it supports healthy blood pressure and is packed with vitamin C.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Lemongrass tea 

Lemongrass tea offers a citrusy aroma, aids digestion, and may help manage cholesterol levels.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Ginger tea 

Ginger tea is a spicy, warming brew that boosts immunity and relieves cold or nausea.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Tulsi tea 

Tulsi (Holy Basil) tea is popular in India, it reduces stress, enhances immunity, and supports respiratory health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com