Must Have Precautions During Pregnancy

Introduction

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey. Follow these precautions for a healthy experience.

Eat Balanced Diet

Include proteins, calcium, and folic acid.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

Avoid Smoking/Alcohol

Protect your baby's growth by steering clear.

Rest Adequately

Sleep is essential for you and your baby's health.

Exercise Safely

Do light workouts or prenatal yoga for flexibility.

Avoid Stress

Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques.

Regular Check-Ups

Monitor the baby's growth with routine visits.

