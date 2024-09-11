Mucositis: Signs And Symptoms To Look Out For

Image Credit: Unsplash
Mucositis is a painful inflammation and ulceration of the mucous membranes lining the digestive tract, often a side effect of cancer treatments like chemotherapy or radiation. Recognising the signs early can help manage discomfort and prevent complications.
One of the first signs of mucositis is redness and swelling in the mouth or throat. It may appear as small, inflamed areas that gradually become more painful.
Painful sores or ulcers may form on the tongue, gums, and inside of the cheeks. These can make eating and drinking very uncomfortable.
Mucositis often causes dry mouth, making it difficult to swallow or speak. Drinking water frequently may provide temporary relief.
As the condition progresses, swallowing may become painful, particularly with solid foods. This can lead to weight loss and malnutrition if not managed properly.
A burning sensation in the mouth or throat may accompany other symptoms. This pain can become more intense with acidic or spicy foods.
In severe cases, the mucous membranes may become so irritated that they start to bleed, particularly when eating or brushing teeth.
If the mucositis leads to an infection, it could result in a fever. In this case, medical attention is essential.
As the sores worsen, bad breath may develop due to the presence of bacteria in the mouth, further complicating oral hygiene.
