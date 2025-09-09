Most Common Early Signs Of Cancer In Indians

Image Credit: Unsplash
Cancer is a rising health concern in India. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), about 1.32 million new cancer cases are reported annually in the country, with around 780,000 deaths from cancer each year. Certain cancers are more prevalent in India due to genetic, environmental, lifestyle, and socioeconomic factors, here are some common signs based on that.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Losing significant weight without dieting or exercise may indicate cancers such as stomach, pancreatic, or lung cancer.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A painless lump in the breast, neck, or other areas could be an early sign of breast, oral, or lymphatic cancers.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Unusual moles, non-healing sores, or changes in skin colour can point toward skin or melanoma cancer.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A cough lasting more than 3 weeks or voice changes could signal lung or throat cancer, especially in smokers.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A sensation of food getting stuck or painful swallowing may be an early indicator of oesophageal or throat cancer.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Blood in stool, urine, coughing up blood, or abnormal vaginal bleeding could suggest colon, cervical, or urinary tract cancer.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Persistent digestive issues, bloating, or pain may point to stomach, pancreatic, or colorectal cancers.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: