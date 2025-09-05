Mosquito-Borne Diseases: Monsoon Prevention Tips

Image Credit: Unsplash
Stagnant water in puddles, clogged drains, open tanks, and even small containers at home become nurseries for these tiny but dangerous insects. In India, some of the most common ones include: dengue, malaria, chikungunya Zika virus, etc. These preventive tips ca help you stay safe.
Empty water from flower pots, coolers, and buckets every 2–3 days. Even a spoonful of water is enough for mosquitoes to breed.
Apply repellent creams or sprays, and sleep under treated mosquito nets, especially in malaria-prone areas.
Choose full-sleeved shirts, trousers, and light-coloured clothing since mosquitoes are attracted to dark colours.
Mesh screens keep mosquitoes out while letting fresh air in. Repair torn nets immediately.
Ensure rainwater does not collect in gutters, terraces, or society drains. Coordinate with your local municipality if waterlogging persists.
Dispose of coconut shells, broken pots, plastic containers, or any garbage that can hold rainwater.
If you develop unexplained fever during monsoon, consult a doctor immediately instead of self-medicating. Early diagnosis of dengue, malaria, or chikungunya reduces complications.
