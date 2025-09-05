Mosquito-Borne Diseases: Monsoon Prevention Tips

Image Credit: Unsplash


Stagnant water in puddles, clogged drains, open tanks, and even small containers at home become nurseries for these tiny but dangerous insects. In India, some of the most common ones include: dengue, malaria, chikungunya Zika virus, etc. These preventive tips ca help you stay safe. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Remove stagnant water

Empty water from flower pots, coolers, and buckets every 2–3 days. Even a spoonful of water is enough for mosquitoes to breed.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Mosquito repellents 

Apply repellent creams or sprays, and sleep under treated mosquito nets, especially in malaria-prone areas.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Protective clothing

Choose full-sleeved shirts, trousers, and light-coloured clothing since mosquitoes are attracted to dark colours.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Install window screens

Mesh screens keep mosquitoes out while letting fresh air in. Repair torn nets immediately.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Maintain drainage

Ensure rainwater does not collect in gutters, terraces, or society drains. Coordinate with your local municipality if waterlogging persists.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Keep your space clean

Dispose of coconut shells, broken pots, plastic containers, or any garbage that can hold rainwater.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Seek medical help early

If you develop unexplained fever during monsoon, consult a doctor immediately instead of self-medicating. Early diagnosis of dengue, malaria, or chikungunya reduces complications.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com