Image Credit: Unsplash
Certain morning drinks can improve your kidney health by promoting hydration, detoxification, and reducing inflammation. Here are some morning drinks that benefit your kidneys.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Kickstarts hydration and provides citric acid that prevents kidney stones by increasing urine volume and citrate levels. It also helps to flush out toxins effectively.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Rich in antioxidants and low in potassium, it helps fight urinary tract infections that strain kidneys by preventing bacteria adhesion to bladder walls.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Packed with catechins like EGCG, it lowers oxidative stress, reduces kidney stone formation, and supports metabolism without excess calories.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Boosts digestion and removes excess sodium, easing kidney workload. The antioxidants in jeera water also helps in detoxification.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Loaded with vitamin C and polyphenols, it improves antioxidant defenses that protects the kidneys from toxins and inflammation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Anti-inflammatory compounds like gingerol helps protect against damage, improves circulation to kidneys, and acts as a mild diuretic.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Helps in the removal of toxin and reduces inflammation with soluble fibre. Soak seeds overnight as it can also help in blood sugar control, improving kidney function.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: