Morning Drinks For Weight Loss

Starting your day on a healthy note with the right drink can help support your weight loss journey.
Some lemon juice in warm water in the morning can kickstart your metabolism and promote hydration.
Chia seeds are loaded with fibre and protein that are known to keep you full for longer, promoting weight loss.
A ginger shot can help reduce bloating, enhance metabolism and boost digestion.
Packed with antioxidants, green tea can boost your metabolism and help burn fat.
Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water, and add a bit of honey for flavour. This drink may help with appetite control.
This low-calorie drink enhances digestion and suppresses hunger. Drink on an empty stomach for best results.
Soak one tablespoon of ajwain or carom seeds in a glass of water overnight. Strain and start your day with this weight loss-friendly drink.
