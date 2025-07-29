Morning Drinks For Weight Loss


Starting your day on a healthy note with the right drink can help support your weight loss journey.

Lemon water

Some lemon juice in warm water in the morning can kickstart your metabolism and promote hydration.

Chia seed water

Chia seeds are loaded with fibre and protein that are known to keep you full for longer, promoting weight loss.

Ginger shot

A ginger shot can help reduce bloating, enhance metabolism and boost digestion.

Green tea

Packed with antioxidants, green tea can boost your metabolism and help burn fat.

Apple cider vinegar

Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water, and add a bit of honey for flavour. This drink may help with appetite control.

Jeera water

This low-calorie drink enhances digestion and suppresses hunger. Drink on an empty stomach for best results.

Ajwain water

Soak one tablespoon of ajwain or carom seeds in a glass of water overnight. Strain and start your day with this weight loss-friendly drink.

