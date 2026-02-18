Mood-Boosting Secrets Of Scent

Image Credit: Pexels
Your mood needs to be regulated to ensure it stays stable, as any triggers could worsen it. There are numerous ways for scent to play a role in boosting your mood.
The scents of lavender and rosemary are known to calm the mind, and they are shown to reduce anxiety and improve alertness.
Lemon, orange, and grapefruit scents can reduce fatigue and boost mood when used in the desired amount.
Studies highlight that these scents play an active role in relaxation and mood elevation.
You can use it to improve concentration and cognitive performance, but the quality should be considered.
Using fragrances daily can boost mood on a long-term basis, but doing it sparingly matters.
