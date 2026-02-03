Modern Habits Ruining Your Gut

Image Credit: Pexels
Your gut is a delicate system that requires a constant flow of good bacteria to maintain its function. There may be modern habits that are ruining your gut function.
Multiple studies show that poor sleep quality and irregular circadian rhythms alter gut microbial composition.
Stress hormones like cortisol, when secreted in excess, can negatively impact gut bacteria diversity.
Diets that are high in sugars and ultra-processed foods can increase the chances of developing stomach issues.
If you are someone who happens to indulge in irregular eating patterns, then you need to establish a pattern for your gut.
Physical activity supports microbial diversity, so living a sedentary lifestyle can lead to problems with your gut.
If you consume over-the-counter medicines for every health issue, then your gut can suffer from permanent antimicrobial resistance and issues.
Modern urban living can expose you to constant waves of dust, air, and water pollution, which can worsen gut function.
