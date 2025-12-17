Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Digestion

Image Credit: Pexels
Several studies have indicated that certain everyday habits may quietly disrupt digestion without people realising it. Recent studies highlight how lifestyle patterns, from eating speed to stress, affect gut function.
Researchers link fast eating to bloating and poor nutrient absorption.
Studies show low‑fibre diets slow digestion and increase constipation risk.
Studies warn that chronic stress disrupts gut motility and microbiome balance.
Studies suggest that skipping meals can trigger acid buildup and cause discomfort.
Excessive caffeine consumption may irritate the digestive tract.
Evidence suggests dehydration is a major cause of sluggish digestion.
Studies say that overeating strains the stomach and delays emptying.
Research shows lack of physical activity slows intestinal movement.
Frequent late‑night eating increases acid reflux episodes.
Data indicate artificial sweeteners may alter gut bacteria in some individuals.
