Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Digestion

Several studies have indicated that certain everyday habits may quietly disrupt digestion without people realising it. Recent studies highlight how lifestyle patterns, from eating speed to stress, affect gut function.

Fast Eating

Researchers link fast eating to bloating and poor nutrient absorption.

Exercise

Studies show low‑fibre diets slow digestion and increase constipation risk.

Low-Fibre Diet

Chronic Stress

Studies warn that chronic stress disrupts gut motility and microbiome balance.

Skipping Meals

Studies suggest that skipping meals can trigger acid buildup and cause discomfort.

Too Much Caffeine

Excessive caffeine consumption may irritate the digestive tract.

Dehydration

Evidence suggests dehydration is a major cause of sluggish digestion.

Overeating

Studies say that overeating strains the stomach and delays emptying.

Lack Of Physical Activity

Research shows lack of physical activity slows intestinal movement.

Late-Night Eating

Frequent late‑night eating increases acid reflux episodes.

Artificial Sweeteners

Data indicate artificial sweeteners may alter gut bacteria in some individuals.

