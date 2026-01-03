Mini Workouts You Can Do Anytime

Image Credit: Unsplash
Mini workouts are gaining popularity as quick, effective routines that fit seamlessly into busy schedules.
Studies note that short walking breaks during office hours improve circulation and reduce fatigue.
Studies highlight that desk push-ups strengthen upper body muscles without requiring gym equipment.
Health reports say that stretching between tasks relieves muscle tension and boosts flexibility.
Studies show that stair climbing enhances cardiovascular health and burns calories in just minutes.
Studies confirm that chair squats build leg strength and improve posture during long sitting hours.
Researchers emphasise that quick sets of jumping jacks elevate heart rate and energise the body instantly.
