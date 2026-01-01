Mindfulness Practices For The New Year

As we move into 2026, mindfulness has evolved from a wellness trend to a clinically validated pillar of preventative medicine.

Advanced Meditation

Harvard researchers revealed that advanced meditators possess a brain age that is roughly 5.9 years younger than non-meditators.

Immune Switching

Recent research suggests that intensive mindfulness practice can act as a biological switch, boosting the body's antiviral and anti-cancer defences.

Cognitive Reframing

Studies suggest that mindfulness-based stress reduction can reduce pain interference with mood and sleep.

Eye-Tracking

Studies point to a faster response time by the brain after 30 days of mindfulness practices.

Mindful Self-Compassion

Studies suggest that self-compassion leads to a decrease in heart rate response to stressors.

Digital Mindfulness Training

This practice can decrease emotional exhaustion common amongst working professionals and students.

​Heart Resilience

Lowering blood pressure can improve heart rate and reduce ‘fight or flight response' activity in the brain.

​Sleep Preservation

By quieting the stress-driven thought loops, mindfulness helps maintain the stable brain wave activity, helping with toxic waste clearance.

