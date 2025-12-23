Mindful Eating Tips During Holidays

Image Credit: Pexels
Festivals are synonymous with indulgence, but mindful eating allows you to enjoy the mithai without the post-holiday guilt. By tuning into your body's hunger cues, you can celebrate the flavors of the season while maintaining your healthy eating habits.
Eat a high-protein snack like makhana or nuts before heading out to avoid overeating at festivities.
Look at all the food options first and choose 2-3 favorites rather than tasting everything available.
Slow down and chew thoroughly to allow your brain to register fullness, which usually takes 20 minutes.
Often, thirst is mistaken for hunger; drink water between festive snacks to stay hydrated and full.
Research shows that using smaller dinnerware tricks the brain into feeling satisfied with smaller portions.
Stop eating when you feel 80% full, a practice known to improve digestion and energy levels.
Be mindful of sugary sherbets and sodas, which add empty calories without making you feel full.
Start your meal with salads or dal to help stabilize blood sugar before moving to sweets.
If you overindulge, don't skip the next meal; simply return to your healthy routine immediately.
Shift the focus of the holiday from the buffet table to the joy of connecting with family and friends.
