Mindful Eating Tips During Holidays

Festivals are synonymous with indulgence, but mindful eating allows you to enjoy the mithai without the post-holiday guilt. By tuning into your body's hunger cues, you can celebrate the flavors of the season while maintaining your healthy eating habits.

Eat a high-protein snack like makhana or nuts before heading out to avoid overeating at festivities.

​The "Pre-Party" Snack

Look at all the food options first and choose 2-3 favorites rather than tasting everything available.

​Scan The Spread

Savor Every Bite

Slow down and chew thoroughly to allow your brain to register fullness, which usually takes 20 minutes.

​Hydration Is Key

Often, thirst is mistaken for hunger; drink water between festive snacks to stay hydrated and full.

Use Smaller Plates

Research shows that using smaller dinnerware tricks the brain into feeling satisfied with smaller portions.

​Listen To Satiety Cues

Stop eating when you feel 80% full, a practice known to improve digestion and energy levels.

​Limit Liquid Calories

Be mindful of sugary sherbets and sodas, which add empty calories without making you feel full.

​Prioritize Protein And Fiber

Start your meal with salads or dal to help stabilize blood sugar before moving to sweets.

Practice "For-Give" Eating 

If you overindulge, don't skip the next meal; simply return to your healthy routine immediately.

​Focus On Socializing

Shift the focus of the holiday from the buffet table to the joy of connecting with family and friends.

