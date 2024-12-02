Mental Health: Signs And Symptoms Of Narcissism

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Narcissism is a personality disorder marked by a sense of superiority and lack of empathy. Recognising its symptoms is vital for better relationships and mental health management.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Self Importance

Constant need for admiration and attention.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Lack of Empathy

Struggles to understand others' feelings.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sense of Entitlement

Expects special treatment without merit.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Arrogance

Displays haughty or dismissive behaviour.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Manipulation

Exploits others for personal gain.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Criticism

Overreacts to handling even minor feedback.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fantasies

Obsessed with success, power, or beauty, etc.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fragile Self-Esteem

Despite confidence, easily feels inadequate.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com