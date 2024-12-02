Mental Health: Signs And Symptoms Of Narcissism

Image Credit: Unsplash
Narcissism is a personality disorder marked by a sense of superiority and lack of empathy. Recognising its symptoms is vital for better relationships and mental health management.
Constant need for admiration and attention.
Struggles to understand others' feelings.
Expects special treatment without merit.
Displays haughty or dismissive behaviour.
Exploits others for personal gain.
Overreacts to handling even minor feedback.
Obsessed with success, power, or beauty, etc.
Despite confidence, easily feels inadequate.
