Melatonin Side Effects You Must Know

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain, primarily in response to darkness. It helps regulate the body's circadian rhythm, signalling when it's time to sleep.

These supplements have recently gained attention as a quick solution to sleep-related issues. However, overuse can contribute to certain side effects.

Side effects

Drowsiness or grogginess the next day, headaches, dizziness, nausea and irritability or mood changes are common side effects.


Some individuals may wake up feeling heavy or slow, like they didn't get proper rest.


It can interfere with medicines too, especially things for blood pressure, sugar, or thinning the blood.

Safety tips

Before starting melatonin, especially if you're pregnant, nursing, or taking other medications, consult a doctor.

Start slow

Start with a low dose, and see how your body responds. Higher doses are not always more effective.

When to take

Take melatonin about 30-60 minutes before bedtime to align with your natural sleep cycle.

