Mediterranean Diet: Immunity-Boosting Foods

Image Credit: Pexels


This diet is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils, chickpeas, along with a healthy dose of healthy fats. Here are a few immunity enhancing foods from the Mediterranean diet.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Olive Oil

Cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil is rich in polyphenols that make it anti-inflammatory and full of antioxidants.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Nuts And Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, and chia seeds have ample Vitamin E that helps improve infection-fighting capabilities.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Citrus Fruits

High dosage of Vitamin C in  kinnows, Nagpur oranges, or Valencia oranges provides a boost to the immune system.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Berries

The colourful, fruity bursts of vitamins and nutrients improve immune function.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Bright Vegetables

An assortment of bright and colourful vegetables can help nourish the body with essential nutrients and minerals.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Immune Boosting Spices

Indian staples like garlic and ginger help supercharge the immune system with their anti-inflammatory properties.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fermented Foods

The assortment of Indian fermented foods, such as yogurt, kimchi, etc can improve immune function.

Image Credit: Pexels

Whole Grains

Image Credit: Unsplash

Whole brown bread, quinoa, ragi, bajra, jowar, and barley have nutrients that benefit the gut, which is responsible for immune function.

Image Credit: Pexels

