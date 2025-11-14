Mediterranean Diet: Immunity-Boosting Foods

Image Credit: Pexels
This diet is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils, chickpeas, along with a healthy dose of healthy fats. Here are a few immunity enhancing foods from the Mediterranean diet.
Cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil is rich in polyphenols that make it anti-inflammatory and full of antioxidants.
Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, and chia seeds have ample Vitamin E that helps improve infection-fighting capabilities.
High dosage of Vitamin C in kinnows, Nagpur oranges, or Valencia oranges provides a boost to the immune system.
The colourful, fruity bursts of vitamins and nutrients improve immune function.
An assortment of bright and colourful vegetables can help nourish the body with essential nutrients and minerals.
Indian staples like garlic and ginger help supercharge the immune system with their anti-inflammatory properties.
The assortment of Indian fermented foods, such as yogurt, kimchi, etc can improve immune function.
Whole brown bread, quinoa, ragi, bajra, jowar, and barley have nutrients that benefit the gut, which is responsible for immune function.
