 Mask Hygiene Tips For Winter

Wearing a face mask is key to preventing the spread of illness, but mask hygiene is just as crucial! Learn the simple, essential steps to keep your mask clean.
Always use the ear loops or ties to put on and take off your mask. Touching the front can transfer germs.
A mask is useless if it hangs loose! Ensure it covers your face completely without gaps.
Your hands should be spotless before you touch the masks; before wearing and after removing it.
Wash cloth masks daily; disposable masks must be tossed after a single use of if they get dirty or wet.
When not in use, fold your mask inward and place it in a clean paper bag or sealed container.
