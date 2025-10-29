 Mask Hygiene Tips For Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash


Wearing a face mask is key to preventing the spread of illness, but mask hygiene is just as crucial! Learn the simple, essential steps to keep your mask clean.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Only Touch the Ear Loops!

Image Credit: Unsplash

Always use the ear loops or ties to put on and take off your mask. Touching the front can transfer germs.

Cover the Mouth and Chin

A mask is useless if it hangs loose! Ensure it covers your face completely without gaps.

Image Credit: Freepik

Your hands should be spotless before you touch the masks; before wearing and after removing it.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Wash or Sanitize

Image Credit: Unsplash

Know the Lifespan

Wash cloth masks daily; disposable masks must be tossed after a single use of if they get dirty or wet.

When not in use, fold your mask inward and place it in a clean paper bag or sealed container.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Keep it Clean and Dry

Image Credit: Pexels

