Marburg Disease: Signs And Symptoms Of The Bleeding Eye Virus

Introduction

Marburg disease is a severe viral illness similar to Ebola. Recognising its symptoms early is crucial to seeking timely medical care.

High Fever

Sudden onset of a high fever is one of the earliest signs.

Severe Headaches

Persistent headaches can accompany fever.

Bleeding Eyes

Redness or bleeding in the eyes is a hallmark symptom of the virus.

Vomiting/Diarrhoea

Intestinal issues, often with blood, may occur.

Extreme Fatigue

Severe weakness and lethargy are common symptoms.

Muscle Aches

Body pain and muscle soreness are frequent complaints.

Rash

A maculopapular rash may appear on the skin during the illness.

Organ Failure

Advanced cases may result in liver or kidney failure.

