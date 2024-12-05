Marburg Disease: Signs And Symptoms Of The Bleeding Eye Virus

Image Credit: iStock
Marburg disease is a severe viral illness similar to Ebola. Recognising its symptoms early is crucial to seeking timely medical care.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sudden onset of a high fever is one of the earliest signs.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Persistent headaches can accompany fever.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Redness or bleeding in the eyes is a hallmark symptom of the virus.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Intestinal issues, often with blood, may occur.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Severe weakness and lethargy are common symptoms.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Body pain and muscle soreness are frequent complaints.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A maculopapular rash may appear on the skin during the illness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Advanced cases may result in liver or kidney failure.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: