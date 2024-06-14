Mango: Know Top Health Benefits

Image Credit: Pexels
Mangoes are well packed with nutrients that can boost your health in more ways than one. So this summer, prepare yourself to relish it, and of course, make the most of its health benefits.
Mangoes are loaded with dietary fibre and water content that can help keep your digestion healthy. They also contain digestive enzymes which promote effective and natural digestion
Mangoes are loaded with nutrients that can help boost immunity. Some of these include folate, B vitamins and vitamin A, C, K and E.
Mangoes are loaded with magnesium, potassium and antioxidants, which all support healthy heart function.
A cup of sliced mangoes constitutes 25 percent of the vitamin A content. Vitamin A is excellent for keeping our eyes healthy and prevents night-blindness and dry eyes.
Mangoes are weight loss friendly. With fewer calories and high fibre content mangoes can keep you full and satisfied for longer.
Mangoes are high in nutrients, particularly vitamin C, folate, fibre, vitamin B6, potassium, magnesium, copper and vitamin A.
Mangoes are extremely rich in vitamin C, pectin and fiber that helps to lower the cholesterol levels, controlling risk of heart disease.
