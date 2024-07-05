Manage Diabetes During Heatwaves

Image Credit: Getty Images
If you're diabetic, then managing hydration, medications, blood sugar levels, and exercising can be intense. You can effectively manage your diabetes with these tips.
Dehydration can increase blood sugar levels. Avoid sugary drinks and stay hydrated with water, watermelon, cucumber, and herbal teas to stay cool.
Extreme heat can reduce the efficacy of insulin. If you're traveling, then use an insulated bag for storing insulin and other medicines away from direct sunlight. Store medicines in cool places.
Heat can increase your sugar levels due to physical stress and dehydration, adjust doses if needed. Keep a constant check on your blood sugar levels during heatwaves.
Try indoor exercises or swimming to stay active. Stay hydrated and take breaks as needed. Consume hydrating fruits for vitamins and proper nutrition.
Have balanced meals with whole grains, lean proteins, and leafy greens, as well as colourful vegetables, in your diet to maintain a stable glucose level.
Heat and humidity can increase the risk of foot infections and complications for diabetics. Keep your feet clean and dry, and add omega-3-rich foods and flaxseeds to promote circulation.
Heatwaves can increase stress. Practice yoga, meditation, or deep-breathing exercises. Almonds and avocados help manage stress and stabilise levels.
Diabetics are more prone to skin issues, and excessive heat can exacerbate these problems. Use sunscreen and light clothing. Tomatoes and cucumbers are great for skin and blood sugar control.
