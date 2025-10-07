Making Matcha? Mistakes To Avoid

Image Credit: Unsplash
Matcha is a finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea leaves, traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies. It's rich in antioxidants, especially catechins like EGCG, which support metabolism, heart health, and mental focus. While matcha is healthy, improper preparation can affect its flavour, texture, and nutritional quality.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Extremely hot water destroys matcha's delicate antioxidants, especially EGCG, reducing its metabolism-boosting and heart-protective properties.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Overdoing it can cause caffeine overload, leading to jitters, acidity, or sleep troubles, offsetting matcha's calming L-theanine effects.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Clumps prevent even mixing, leaving undissolved powder that your body can't fully absorb, meaning fewer nutrients reach you.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Inferior or old matcha has lower chlorophyll and catechin content, cutting down its detoxifying and anti-inflammatory potential.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Matcha won't dissolve properly, causing clumping and reduced bioavailability of its nutrients and antioxidants.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Exposure to light and air degrades catechins and vitamin C, weakening its immunity and skin-protective benefits.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Excess sugar negates matcha's metabolic and heart benefits, leading to blood sugar spikes and inflammation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: