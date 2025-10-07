Making Matcha? Mistakes To Avoid

Matcha is a finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea leaves, traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies. It's rich in antioxidants, especially catechins like EGCG, which support metabolism, heart health, and mental focus. While matcha is healthy, improper preparation can affect its flavour, texture, and nutritional quality.

Using boiling water 

Extremely hot water destroys matcha's delicate antioxidants, especially EGCG, reducing its metabolism-boosting and heart-protective properties.

Using too much matcha 

Overdoing it can cause caffeine overload, leading to jitters, acidity, or sleep troubles, offsetting matcha's calming L-theanine effects.

Skipping sifting 

Clumps prevent even mixing, leaving undissolved powder that your body can't fully absorb, meaning fewer nutrients reach you.

Low-quality matcha 

Inferior or old matcha has lower chlorophyll and catechin content, cutting down its detoxifying and anti-inflammatory potential.

Using cold water 

Matcha won't dissolve properly, causing clumping and reduced bioavailability of its nutrients and antioxidants.

Storing it wrongly 

Exposure to light and air degrades catechins and vitamin C, weakening its immunity and skin-protective benefits.

Adding too much
sweetener 

Excess sugar negates matcha's metabolic and heart benefits, leading to blood sugar spikes and inflammation.

