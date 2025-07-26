Lower Cholesterol Naturally With Curry Leaves

Image Credits: Pexels
Curry leaves are rich in powerful plant substances, such as alkaloids, glycosides, and phenolic compounds.
Image Credits: Pexels
These aromatic leaves are rich in antioxidants that can help reduce oxidative stress and combat free radicals.
Image Credits: Pexels
Kadi patta can offer a range of health benefits, particularly in reducing cholesterol levels.
Image Credits: Pexels
Studies suggest that high cholesterol and triglyceride levels increase heart disease risk. Consuming curry leaves may help control these risk factors.
Image Credits: Pexels
Curry leaves contain alkaloids and flavonoids that help in lowering bad cholesterol (LDL) levels.
Image Credits: Pexels
They also assist the liver in metabolising fat and preventing fat accumulation in the bloodstream.
Image Credits: Pexels
The high antioxidant content of curry leaves helps reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, which are two major contributors to cholesterol.
Image Credits: Pexels
Start your day with fresh curry leaves. Chew them raw with a glass of water for maximum benefits.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: