Lower Cholesterol Naturally With Curry Leaves


Curry leaves are rich in powerful plant substances, such as alkaloids, glycosides, and phenolic compounds.

These aromatic leaves are rich in antioxidants that can help reduce oxidative stress and combat free radicals. 

Kadi patta can offer a range of health benefits, particularly in reducing cholesterol levels. 

Studies suggest that high cholesterol and triglyceride levels increase heart disease risk. Consuming curry leaves may help control these risk factors.

Curry leaves contain alkaloids and flavonoids that help in lowering bad cholesterol (LDL) levels. 

They also assist the liver in metabolising fat and preventing fat accumulation in the bloodstream.

The high antioxidant content of curry leaves helps reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, which are two major contributors to cholesterol.

Start your day with fresh curry leaves. Chew them raw with a glass of water for maximum benefits.

