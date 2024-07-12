Lookout for These Symptoms of Dengue

Image Credit: Unsplash
Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral infection, has seen a significant rise in cases across India. The increase in dengue cases has put a strain on healthcare resources and highlighted the need for public awareness and preventive measures.
One of the first signs of dengue is a sudden onset of high fever, often reaching 104°F (40°C). This fever typically lasts for 2–7 days.
Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and clothing.
Pain behind the eyes, known as retro-orbital pain, is a distinctive symptom of dengue.
Dengue is often referred to as "breakbone fever" due to the intense joint and muscle pain it causes.
A rash may develop a few days after the fever begins. It can be itchy and may spread to most parts of the body.
Severe abdominal pain and tenderness can indicate dengue hemorrhagic fever, a more severe form of the disease.
Difficulty in breathing or rapid breathing is a sign of severe dengue and may indicate fluid accumulation in the lungs.
Cold or clammy skin, accompanied by restlessness, may indicate shock, which is a medical emergency.
Persistent vomiting can lead to dehydration and is a warning sign of severe dengue.
More severe bleeding from the gums or nose may occur and require immediate medical attention.
The presence of blood in vomit or stools is a serious symptom indicating internal bleeding and requires urgent care.
