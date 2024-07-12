Lookout for These Symptoms of Dengue

Introduction

Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral infection, has seen a significant rise in cases across India. The increase in dengue cases has put a strain on healthcare resources and highlighted the need for public awareness and preventive measures.

High Fever

One of the first signs of dengue is a sudden onset of high fever, often reaching 104°F (40°C). This fever typically lasts for 2–7 days.

Headache with Stiff Neck

Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and clothing.

Pain Behind the Eyes

Pain behind the eyes, known as retro-orbital pain, is a distinctive symptom of dengue.

Joint and Muscle Pain

Dengue is often referred to as "breakbone fever" due to the intense joint and muscle pain it causes.

Rash

A rash may develop a few days after the fever begins. It can be itchy and may spread to most parts of the body.

Severe Abdominal Pain

Severe abdominal pain and tenderness can indicate dengue hemorrhagic fever, a more severe form of the disease.

Rapid Breathing

Difficulty in breathing or rapid breathing is a sign of severe dengue and may indicate fluid accumulation in the lungs.

Cold or Clammy Skin

Cold or clammy skin, accompanied by restlessness, may indicate shock, which is a medical emergency.

Persistent Vomiting

Persistent vomiting can lead to dehydration and is a warning sign of severe dengue.

Bleeding Gums or Nose

More severe bleeding from the gums or nose may occur and require immediate medical attention.

Blood in Vomit or Stools

The presence of blood in vomit or stools is a serious symptom indicating internal bleeding and requires urgent care.

