Lookout for These Signs of Self-Harming Habits

Introduction

Recognising signs of self-harm in teenagers is crucial for early intervention and support. Here are some warning signs to watch for.

Unexplained Injuries:

Look for cuts, burns, bruises, or other wounds that the teen cannot explain.

Wearing Long Sleeves

Wearing long sleeves or pants even in warm weather to cover injuries.

Frequent Accidents

Claims of frequent accidents or mishaps that result in injuries.

Isolation

Withdrawing from friends and family, spending a lot of time alone.

Mood Swings

Sudden mood changes, including anger, sadness, or irritability.

Secretive Behaviour

Becoming unusually secretive, particularly about their belongings or activities.

Low Self-Esteem

Expressing feelings of worthlessness or self-hate.

Changes in Eating 

Noticeable changes in eating habits or sleep patterns, which can be a response to emotional distress.

