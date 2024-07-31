Lookout for These Signs of Self-Harming Habits

Image Credit: Unsplash
Recognising signs of self-harm in teenagers is crucial for early intervention and support. Here are some warning signs to watch for.
Look for cuts, burns, bruises, or other wounds that the teen cannot explain.
Wearing long sleeves or pants even in warm weather to cover injuries.
Claims of frequent accidents or mishaps that result in injuries.
Withdrawing from friends and family, spending a lot of time alone.
Sudden mood changes, including anger, sadness, or irritability.
Becoming unusually secretive, particularly about their belongings or activities.
Expressing feelings of worthlessness or self-hate.
Noticeable changes in eating habits or sleep patterns, which can be a response to emotional distress.
