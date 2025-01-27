Look Out For These Symptoms Of Arthritis

Introduction

Arthritis is a common joint disorder that can affect your daily life. Recognising early symptoms is crucial for timely treatment.

Joint Pain

Persistent discomfort in joints.

Stiffness

Especially noticeable in the morning.

Swelling

Joints may appear puffy or inflamed.

Reduced Mobility

Difficulty in moving affected joints.

Warm Joints

Tender and warm to the touch.

Fatigue

Tiredness caused by inflammation.

Clicking Sounds

Joints may make cracking noises.

