Look Out For These Early Signs Of Breast Cancer

Introduction

Early detection of breast cancer significantly increases the chances of successful treatment. Recognising the early signs and getting regular screenings can save lives. Here are some of the key symptoms of breast cancer to watch out for.

Lumps or Masses

A new lump or thickened tissue in the breast or underarm area is one of the most common early signs of breast cancer.

Changes in Shape/Size

Any noticeable changes in the size, shape, or appearance of one or both breasts should be investigated further.

Nipple Discharge

Unusual discharge from the nipple, especially if it's bloody, can be a sign of breast cancer and should be checked by a doctor immediately.

Dimpling Of Skin

Skin dimpling or puckering on the breast can indicate an underlying tumour pulling on the tissue.

Redness Or Scaliness

Red, scaly, or thickened skin on the breast or nipple area could be a symptom of an underlying issue, including breast cancer.

Nipple Retraction

If the nipple starts pulling inward instead of pointing outward, this could be an early sign of breast cancer.

Swelling In Breast

Swelling of all or part of the breast, even if no lump is felt, can indicate cancer, especially if combined with other symptoms.

