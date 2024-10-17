Look Out For These Early Signs Of Breast Cancer

Image Credit: Unsplash
Early detection of breast cancer significantly increases the chances of successful treatment. Recognising the early signs and getting regular screenings can save lives. Here are some of the key symptoms of breast cancer to watch out for.
A new lump or thickened tissue in the breast or underarm area is one of the most common early signs of breast cancer.
Any noticeable changes in the size, shape, or appearance of one or both breasts should be investigated further.
Unusual discharge from the nipple, especially if it's bloody, can be a sign of breast cancer and should be checked by a doctor immediately.
Skin dimpling or puckering on the breast can indicate an underlying tumour pulling on the tissue.
Red, scaly, or thickened skin on the breast or nipple area could be a symptom of an underlying issue, including breast cancer.
If the nipple starts pulling inward instead of pointing outward, this could be an early sign of breast cancer.
Swelling of all or part of the breast, even if no lump is felt, can indicate cancer, especially if combined with other symptoms.
