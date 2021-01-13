Harvest Festivals: Tips For Diabetics
Harvest festivals
Lohri (Jan 13) & Makar Sakranti (Jan 14) are harvest festivals celebrated in India. Diabetics need to take extra care of their diet to prevent blood sugar spikes.
Diabetes management
DR V MOHAN, Chief of Diabetology, Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre, suggests tips that can help diabetics manage their condition effectively.
Whole grains
Switch to whole grain cereals like brown rice, whole wheat and millets. Stay away from deep fried foods and sugary delicacies as much as possible.
Load up on veggies
Have at least four servings of vegetables, including green leafy vegetables every day. They will provide you with beneficial vitamins, minerals and fibre.
Eat fruits
People who don't have diabetes can eat three to four fruits per day. Diabetics can have one or two fruits in a day, but do check with your doctor about it first.
Plan your meals
Follow the classic rule of having heavy breakfast, comparatively light lunch and an even lighter dinner.
Plate principle
Fill 1/2 of your plate with veggies, 1/4 of it with plant-based protein like chickpeas, moong dal or rajma, and the remaining 1/4 of it with carbs like rice or wheat.
Avoid sugary foods
Peanuts, gud chakki and sesame chakki are found in abundance during Lohri. Diabetics need to limit their consumption to just one in a day, or avoid them.
Control cravings
Replace sweets and desserts with fruit. Have only small servings, say once a week. Stay away from sugary juices and aerated drinks.
