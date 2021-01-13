Harvest Festivals: Tips For Diabetics


Image credit: iStock

Harvest festivals

Lohri (Jan 13) & Makar Sakranti (Jan 14) are harvest festivals celebrated in India. Diabetics need to take extra care of their diet to prevent blood sugar spikes.

Image credit: Pexels

Diabetes management

DR V MOHAN, Chief of Diabetology, Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre, suggests  tips that can help diabetics manage their condition effectively.

Image credit: iStock

Whole grains

Switch to whole grain cereals like brown rice, whole wheat and millets. Stay away from deep fried foods and sugary delicacies as much as possible. 

Image credit: Pexels

Load up on veggies

Have at least four servings of vegetables, including green leafy vegetables every day. They will provide you with beneficial vitamins, minerals and fibre. 

Image credit: Pexels

Eat fruits

People who don't have diabetes can eat three to four fruits per day. Diabetics can have one or two fruits in a day, but do check with your doctor about it first. 

Image credit: Pexels

Plan your meals

Follow the classic rule of having heavy breakfast, comparatively light lunch and an even lighter dinner. 

Image credit: Pexels

Plate principle

Fill 1/2 of your plate with veggies, 1/4 of it with plant-based protein like chickpeas, moong dal or rajma, and the remaining 1/4 of it with carbs like rice or wheat. 

Image credit: Pexels

Avoid sugary foods

Peanuts, gud chakki and sesame chakki are found in abundance during Lohri. Diabetics need to limit their consumption to just one in a day, or avoid them. 

Image credit: iStock

Control cravings

Replace sweets and desserts with fruit. Have only small servings, say once a week. Stay away from sugary juices and aerated drinks. 

Image credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this click here

Image credit: Pexels
doctor.ndtv.com