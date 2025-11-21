Liver Care For Drinkers

The liver works overtime when you drink even “socially.” While the body can process small amounts of alcohol, regular intake, binge drinking, and weekend overindulgence can gradually damage liver cells.

Follow the 3:1 hydration rule

For every drink, have three glasses of water through the day. Staying hydrated supports detoxification and protects liver cells.

Never drink on an empty stomach

Always pair alcohol with snacks rich in healthy fats or protein. Food slows alcohol absorption and reduces liver load.

Stick to weekly limits

Even if you “don't drink daily,” binge drinking causes more liver damage than moderate daily drinking. 

At least 2 alcohol-free days per week

This gives the liver time to regenerate. Consistent breaks help prevent fatty liver and improve metabolic health.

Exercise 30 minutes a day

Prioritise proper Sleep

Alcohol already worsens sleep quality, so maintaining a regular sleep schedule becomes even more crucial.

