 Lifestyle Tips To Follow For An IVF Treatment

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a fertility treatment that involves fertilising an egg with sperm outside the body, in a laboratory setting.Lifestyle changes can indeed play a role in boosting the success of IVF treatment.
Aim to achieve a healthy body weight before undergoing IVF treatment, as both underweight and overweight conditions can affect fertility and pregnancy outcomes.
Follow a nutritious and well-balanced diet rich in foods high in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support reproductive health, such as folate, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids.
Reduce or eliminate consumption of caffeine during IVF treatment, as excessive intake of coffee may negatively impact fertility and pregnancy outcomes.
If you smoke, quit smoking before starting IVF treatment, as smoking can impair fertility and decrease the success rate of IVF.
Practice stress-reducing techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or acupuncture to help manage stress levels during IVF treatment.
Engage in regular physical activity to support overall health and well-being, but avoid excessive or intense exercise routines that may negatively impact fertility.
Aim for adequate and restful sleep each night to support hormonal balance and optimise reproductive health. Create a comfortable sleep environment to promote quality sleep during IVF treatment.
