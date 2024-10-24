Lifestyle Changes To Reduce The Risk Of Breast Cancer

Image Credit:Unsplash
While genetics play a role in breast cancer risk, lifestyle factors significantly impact the likelihood of developing the disease. By adopting certain habits, individuals can reduce their breast cancer risk.
Keeping a healthy weight is crucial, especially after menopause, as obesity is linked to an increased risk of breast cancer. A balanced diet and regular exercise can help manage weight effectively.
Exercise helps regulate hormones like oestrogen, which can contribute to breast cancer. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise weekly.
Even small amounts of alcohol increase breast cancer risk. Limiting your intake to one drink per day or less can reduce this risk.
Smoking is linked to many cancers, including breast cancer. Quitting smoking not only reduces cancer risk but also improves overall health.
Breastfeeding for several months can lower breast cancer risk, especially in premenopausal women. The longer you breastfeed, the more protective it may be.
Prolonged use of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for menopause symptoms can increase breast cancer risk. If HRT is necessary, use the lowest effective dose for the shortest time.
Focus on a plant-based diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Foods high in antioxidants, like berries and leafy greens, can help protect cells from damage.
