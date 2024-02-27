Lifestyle Changes To Manage PCOS

Image Credit: Pexels
PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age. It can cause irregular periods, infertility, excessive hair growth, acne, and weight gain. Lifestyle changes can play a significant role in managing PCOS symptoms and improving overall health.
Being overweight or obese can worsen PCOS symptoms. Losing weight through healthy eating and regular exercise can help regulate menstrual cycle and reduce the risk of complications such as diabetes and heart disease.
Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce insulin resistance, which is common in women with PCOS.
Regular physical activity is important for managing PCOS. Exercise can help improve insulin sensitivity, regulate hormones, and promote weight loss.
Chronic stress can worsen PCOS symptoms by disrupting hormone levels. Practices such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing, and mindfulness can help reduce stres.
Lack of sleep can affect hormone levels and worsen PCOS symptoms. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to support hormonal balance and overall health.
Alcohol and caffeine can disrupt hormone levels and exacerbate PCOS symptoms. Limiting consumption of these substances can help manage symptoms.
Smoking can worsen insulin resistance and increase the risk of complications such as heart disease and diabetes in women with PCOS. Quitting smoking can improve overall health and reduce the risk of complications.
