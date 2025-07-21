Lesser-Known Health Benefits Of Matcha

Image Credits: Pexels
Matcha, a traditional Japanese beverage, is now an internet sensation.
Matcha is a finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea leaves with higher chlorophyll content and amino acids, particularly L-theanine.
Matcha contains higher levels of antioxidants, particularly EGCG. Studies suggest matcha contains up to 10 times more antioxidants than regular green tea.
Some studies suggest that matcha can help boost metabolism and aid in weight management due to its thermogenic properties.
Caffeine and L-Theanine boost energy levels, enhance focus, and reduce stress.
Matcha can provide heightened alertness without the jittery crash often associated with caffeine.
Since matcha is made by grinding whole leaves into a fine powder, it contains more nutrients and beneficial plant compounds than regular green tea.
Unlike regular green tea, where the leaves are steeped and then discarded, matcha is consumed whole. It typically contains more caffeine than green tea.
