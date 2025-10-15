Late-Night Snacks For Weight Loss

Image Credit: Unsplash


Snacking is healthy if you do it right, even when you're trying to lose weight. And if late-night hunger strikes, smart snacks can prevent overeating the next day and support weight loss goals.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Yogurt with fruits

yogurt keeps you full as it's high in protein and probiotics and adding fruits gives natural sweetness.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Roasted makhana

Light, crunchy, and rich in fibre, makhana is a great low-calorie option. A pinch of rock salt or pepper makes it tasty and guilt-free.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Apple with peanut butter

This combo balances fibre and healthy fats. It curbs sugar cravings while keeping you satisfied for longer.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Vegetable sticks with hummus

Cucumber, carrot, or celery sticks with hummus make a crunchy, filling snack.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Turmeric milk 

A small cup of warm haldi doodh can be calming and sleep-friendly. Use low-fat milk for fewer calories.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Oats with cinnamon

A small bowl of oats helps curb late-night hunger. Cinnamon adds sweetness without sugar and supports metabolism.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Air-popped popcorn

Light, whole-grain, and low in calories, popcorn is a great option. Avoid butter and go for plain or lightly spiced.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com