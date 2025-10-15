Late-Night Snacks For Weight Loss

Image Credit: Unsplash
Snacking is healthy if you do it right, even when you're trying to lose weight. And if late-night hunger strikes, smart snacks can prevent overeating the next day and support weight loss goals.
Image Credit: Unsplash
yogurt keeps you full as it's high in protein and probiotics and adding fruits gives natural sweetness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Light, crunchy, and rich in fibre, makhana is a great low-calorie option. A pinch of rock salt or pepper makes it tasty and guilt-free.
Image Credit: Unsplash
This combo balances fibre and healthy fats. It curbs sugar cravings while keeping you satisfied for longer.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Cucumber, carrot, or celery sticks with hummus make a crunchy, filling snack.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A small cup of warm haldi doodh can be calming and sleep-friendly. Use low-fat milk for fewer calories.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A small bowl of oats helps curb late-night hunger. Cinnamon adds sweetness without sugar and supports metabolism.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Light, whole-grain, and low in calories, popcorn is a great option. Avoid butter and go for plain or lightly spiced.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: