Know Which Skin Infections Are Dangerous In Monsoon

Introduction

Monsoon season increases the risk of various skin infections due to humidity and dampness. Some of these infections can be particularly dangerous if not treated promptly. Here are the ones to watch out for.

Fungal Infections

Athlete's foot and ringworm are common during monsoon due to increased moisture and sweat.

Bacterial Infections

Cellulitis, caused by bacteria entering through broken skin, can become serious if left untreated.

Eczema Flare-ups

The damp weather can worsen eczema, leading to more severe and itchy rashes.

Scabies

Mites thrive in humid conditions, increasing the risk of scabies, which is highly contagious.

Contact Dermatitis

Exposure to rainwater and allergens can trigger allergic reactions, leading to rashes and irritation.

Leptospirosis

A bacterial infection that can enter through cuts in the skin when exposed to contaminated water.

Folliculitis

Infected hair follicles are more common during the monsoon, leading to painful, pus-filled bumps.

Seek Medical Help

If you notice any severe or persistent symptoms, consult a dermatologist immediately.

