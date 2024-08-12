Know Which Skin Infections Are Dangerous In Monsoon

Image Credit: Unsplash
Monsoon season increases the risk of various skin infections due to humidity and dampness. Some of these infections can be particularly dangerous if not treated promptly. Here are the ones to watch out for.
Athlete's foot and ringworm are common during monsoon due to increased moisture and sweat.
Cellulitis, caused by bacteria entering through broken skin, can become serious if left untreated.
The damp weather can worsen eczema, leading to more severe and itchy rashes.
Mites thrive in humid conditions, increasing the risk of scabies, which is highly contagious.
Exposure to rainwater and allergens can trigger allergic reactions, leading to rashes and irritation.
A bacterial infection that can enter through cuts in the skin when exposed to contaminated water.
Infected hair follicles are more common during the monsoon, leading to painful, pus-filled bumps.
If you notice any severe or persistent symptoms, consult a dermatologist immediately.
